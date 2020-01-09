BRATTLEBORO — For anyone who would like to be part of Retreat Farm’s Food Truck Roundup, now is the time to get involved. Drawing over 12,000 people last year, the Thursday evening Food Truck Roundup has become a community fixture in Brattleboro. To meet the growing demand, Retreat Farm is expanding the series from 10 to 12 weeks and is adding vendors to reduce wait times and increase the diversity of cuisine.
The 2020 Roundup begins June 18 and continues each Thursday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., through Sept. 3. Throughout the summer, the Square is filled with families, young couples, empty-nesters, locals and visitors of all ages. Kids play lawn games, adults relax, and everyone enjoys each other’s company.
The 2020 application window for new vendors is now open through Feb. 7. Vendors will be notified of selection by Feb. 24.
“We’re looking to add vendors who offer distinct cuisine, have strong partnerships with local farms and producers, and are committed to minimizing their environmental impact,” noted Lindsay Fahey, Retreat Farm’s chief operating officer.
Vendors have the opportunity to participate for a full-season or half-season. Each week of the roundup is carefully curated to minimize the duplication of cuisine and provide diversity throughout the summer.
But the Roundup isn’t just about local food — its setting, craft brews, lawn games and live music are what help make the event magnetic.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome to enjoy the Farm and the best food, drink, and culturally diverse music this region has to offer,” said Fahey. “We believe that these simple pleasures enhance peoples’ lives and add to the vitality of Brattleboro.”
Vendors and musicians are encouraged to email roundup@retreatfarm.org or contact Tori Chasse at 802-490-2270 to request an application.