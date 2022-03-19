Here’s a way to add flavor to boneless pork chops, which can easily become dry when served without a sauce. This maple glaze solves that problem and adds a sweet and tangy flavor to the dish. You can make this quick dinner in one skillet. To speed the cooking time, the potatoes and broccoli are first cooked in the microwave. Yukon Gold potatoes can be used instead of red potatoes.
SKILLET MAPLE-GLAZED PORK CHOPS WITH POTATOES AND BROCCOLI
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¼ cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ pound red potatoes
¼ pound broccoli florets, cut in half if large (about 1½ cups)
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 6-ounce boneless pork chops
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Mix the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar and mustard together in a small bowl and set aside. Wash potatoes. Do not peel. Cut into ½- to 1-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and add the broccoli florets. Microwave on high four to five minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops, potatoes and broccoli. Sauté four minutes, stirring vegetables as they cook. Turn the pork over and continue to stir the potatoes and broccoli. Sauté three to four minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the pork and vegetables between two dinner plates. Add the maple syrup sauce to the skillet and stir to warm through, about one minute. Spoon the sauce over the pork.
Nutrition per serving: 478 calories (38 percent from fat), 12.4 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 5.0 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 45.1 g protein, 49.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 226 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.