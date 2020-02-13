The subtle flavor and crunchy texture of macadamia nuts coats tilapia fillets. Sunny, fresh pineapple cubes add a tropical flavor to microwaved brown rice in the side dish.
Panko breadcrumbs are a Japanese variety of breadcrumbs and are made from bread that has been baked or toasted giving them a firm texture.
A general rule of thumb for cooking fish is to cook it for 10 minutes per inch of thickness measured at the thickest part of the fish. I prefer to cook it 8 minutes per inch to prevent over cooking. The fish will continue to cook in its own heat after it is removed from the stove. To test for doneness, stick the point of a knife into the thickest section and gently pull some of the meat away. The flesh should be opaque, but juicy.
Helpful Hints
Any type of fish fillet can be used.
Fresh pineapple cubes can be found in produce department.
Countdown
Make rice and set aside.
Make tilapia.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 small package unsalted macadamia nuts, ¾ pound tilapia fillets, 1 container panko breadcrumbs, 1 small container fresh pineapple cubes, 1 container sliced sweet pimentos, and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
Staples: olive oil, egg, salt and black peppercorns.
MACADAMIA NUT-CRUSTED TILAPIA
2 tablespoons chopped, unsalted macadamia nuts
2 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 egg white
2 teaspoons olive oil
¾ pound tilapia filets
Mix macadamia nuts and breadcrumbs together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Lightly beat the egg white. Dip the tilapia into the egg white and then into the nut mixture, making sure all sides are covered. Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. For 1-inch thick fillet, add the tilapia and saute 5 minutes. Turn and saute another 3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Yields 2 servings.
Per serving: 296 calories (43 percent from fat), 14 g fat (3 g saturated, 8.2 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 37.5 g protein, 6.1 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 167 mg sodium.
PINEAPPLE RICE
1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1½-cups cooked
½ cup ½-inch fresh pineapple cubes
½ cup sliced sweet pimento
1 teaspoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and save any extra for another meal. Add pineapple cubes, pimento, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yields 2 servings.
Per serving: 238 calories (15 percent from fat), 3.9 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 1.7 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.9 g protein, 46.6 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 13 mg sodium.