These eight-ingredient meatballs paired with a savory cream sauce, which have long been a hit with shoppers at the popular Swedish furniture store, IKEA, became an Internet sensation since the business recently released the recipe via Twitter.
The company tweeted the re-cipe with a line drawing reminiscent of the instructions enclosed in the assemble-it-yourself furniture it sells. The good news is that the meatballs are much easier to put together than that Ikea chest of drawers you bought.
Lorena Lourido, country food manager of Ikea U.K., said in a statement: “We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.”
Based on the reception the re-cipe has received, Ikea was right.
And Ikea is not alone in handing out “secret” recipes. Since the pandemic has forced businesses and travel destinations to shut their doors temporarily or limit access, a steady stream of companies has started releasing popular recipes so that people can make them at home, including Doubletree’s Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe and Disney’s churro recipe.
IKEA SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH CREAM SAUCE
Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
MEATBALLS
1 pound ground beef
8 ounces ground pork
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed or minced
½ cup plain bread crumbs
1 large egg, lightly whisked
1/3 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon fine sea salt, or more to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
CREAM SAUCE
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1¼ cups beef broth
¾ cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Steps:
Shape the meatballs: In a large bowl, combine the beef and pork, mixing with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add the onion, garlic, breadcrumbs and egg, and gently mix to combine. Add the milk, salt and pepper and mix to combine.
Shape the mixture into 2-inch balls. Place on a clean platter, cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 45 minutes.
Make the sauce: Just before you begin frying the meatballs, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and stir it into the butter until a roux forms, continue to cook for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Slowly add the broth, stirring until just combined.
Add the cream, soy sauce and mustard, and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then turn the heat to low and let the sauce thicken, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, one to two minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside.
Cook the meatballs: When ready to cook the meatballs, place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
In an ovenproof large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Working in batches to avoid crowding, add the meatballs and cook until browned on the outside, about 8 minutes. Transfer the browned meatballs to a plate and repeat with the remaining meatballs.
Return the meatballs to the skillet and pour the sauce over. Cover the skillet with a lid or foil, and transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through.
Serve the meatballs as they are or with boiled or mashed potatoes. Makes 36 meatballs.
NOTES: If you want to serve the meatballs without the sauce, fry them another 5 to 8 minutes, until cooked through.
The original recipe calls for double cream, which is a thick English cream, but whipping cream can be substituted.
To make ahead, the meatballs can be formed, covered and stored in the refrigerator overnight.
Cooked meatballs can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.