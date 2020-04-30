The inspiration for this simple lemon-butter pasta dish came from a cake. A lemon poppy-seed cake that's fragrant with lemon — except it doesn't have any lemon juice.
Instead, the Lemon & Poppy Seed Cake in Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's "Sweet" (Ten Speed Press, 2017) uses just one tablespoon of lemon zest. But how can such a scant amount ripple across a whole loaf?
The answer, as in so many good things, is butter. Fat carries flavor: Whatever is warmed in melted butter (or oil) unleashes through the fat. Think about when garlic hits a pan of warm olive oil — you know the aroma. That's the garlic's essence swimming through the olive oil.
Similarly, when the zest of just one lemon sits in a skillet of melted butter, its oils release and permeate through the fat. The butter is now lemony without introducing the pucker of lemon juice. When we take a bite of something draped in this now-infused butter, the flavor lingers on the tongue.
Lemon zest, which refers to just the bright yellow peel with none of white pith just below it, is citrus-y without being acidic. There's a bit of pleasant bitterness, which is only tempered by the butter.
The easiest way to get the zest off your lemon is with a rasp-style grater, which grates small wisps of the peel. (Microplane is the most common brand.) Grate your lemon zest right over the butter, and you'll be rewarded with a wonderful aroma.
Staring down into that pool of lemony butter, it's easy to imagine turning it into a sauce for pasta. This lemon-butter pasta recipe is a nod to classic fettuccine Alfredo — without the cream. The richness comes from the simple emulsion of butter, parmesan and starchy pasta water.
Like a salad dressing or pan sauce, it requires vigorous whisking to get the fat to meld with the water. But once it comes together and al dente noodles are added, stirring and tossing will lead to a silky sauce that clings to the pasta. The umami of the parmesan plays so well with the sneaky, fruity lemon.
Now anytime you melt butter, you know you have created an opportunity to add more flavor to your dish. Grating zest over that butter is such an easy way to add pep: Think about a pan sauce for your chicken, now perky with lemon zest. Or a tray of roasted vegetables, bread crumbs or shrimp scampi tossed in lemony butter.
Lemon-Butter Pasta with Parmesan
Ingredients
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
Finely grated zest from 2 large lemons (2 tablespoons)
Kosher salt
1 pound fettuccine, or other pasta
1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more for optional garnish
Freshly ground black pepper
Steps
In a Dutch oven or skillet large enough to hold all the pasta, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the lemon zest and swirl to mix. Remove from heat.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, then add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain the pasta, reserving 1-1/2 cups of the pasta water.
Return the butter to medium heat, then whisk in the reserved pasta water until combined, about two minutes. Remove from heat. Let is stand for about a minute before adding paremesan, a sprinkle at a time, whisking until emulsified, three to four minutes. If the mixture is too hot or you add the cheese too quickly, the parmesan will clump.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the pasta to the sauce; toss and stir until the noodles are glossy and coated with sauce, three to five minutes.
Serve with more black pepper and parmesan.
Calories: 291; Total Fat: 21.5 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 71 mg; Sodium: 291 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 9 g.