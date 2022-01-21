Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 20, including the following:1:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.2:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Russell St., odor investigation. 2:21 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., fire alarm.2:30 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.8:02 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 Pleasant St., service call. 11:31 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 21 Blake St., tree/wires/transformer call.11:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.3:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 540 Main St., report of propane odor in the building, which ended up being caused by an issue with a rooftop unit.5:13 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 6 Antrim Road, brush/smoke investigation.5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Appleton St., fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Jaffrey Fire Department Investigation Transformer Social Services Odor Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinShawn H. McCormickCrash shuts down Route 9 near Roxbury/Sullivan line Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.