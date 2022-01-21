Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 20, including the following:

1:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.

2:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Russell St., odor investigation.

2:21 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., fire alarm.

2:30 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

8:02 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 Pleasant St., service call.

11:31 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 21 Blake St., tree/wires/transformer call.

11:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.

3:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 540 Main St., report of propane odor in the building, which ended up being caused by an issue with a rooftop unit.

5:13 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 6 Antrim Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Appleton St., fire alarm.

 

