N.H. Fish and Game wildlife biologist Sandra Houghton and UNH Cooperative Extension wildlife outreach manager Haley Andreozzi will present a online program on the natural history of bats in the Granite State on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.
They will discuss the important ecological role these unique flying mammals play and give the latest news on white-nose syndrome, a disease that has decimated some bat populations, as well as offer ways the public can help.
The event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education, N.H. Fish and Game and UNH Cooperative Extension.
For login details, or for access to a recording of the event, go to https://harriscenter.org/events.