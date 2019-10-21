Tom Beaudry of Walpole has been named 2019 Educator of the Year by the Cheshire County Conservation District.
Beaudry is a certified crop consultant who works with farmers to meet their production goals and provide education on best management practices for soil health and water quality. He has been doing this work since 1995 on more than 20,000 acres of farmland on both sides of the Connecticut River, from the Massachusetts border to Woodsville.
The Conservation District will honor Beaudry at the CCCD annual meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Keene Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $30 and include social hour with hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, dessert and coffee/tea. Seats are limited; register at: cccd-74th-annual-meeting.eventbrite.com.