A series of events to celebrate Earth Day will be held this month in Jaffrey.
All events are free and open to the general public.
The series opens on Wednesday, April 7, with a screening of the film “Kiss The Ground.” The documentary, a Tribeca Film Festival 2020 selection, demonstrates how soil regeneration can stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, create abundant food supplies and draw down atmospheric carbon, creating the underpinnings of long-term sustainability. To sign up for the free online stream, search for Jaffrey Climate Initiative on Facebook.
April will also open the Jaffrey Trex Challenge plastic bag and film drive. Trex recycles plastics into durable materials for decking and railing. Residents may drop plastic bags and film in specially marked bins in town or bring them to the Town Recycling Center. The collection will continue for six months with the twin goals of keeping plastics from litter and waste stream and collecting 500 pounds for a free bench from Trex for Conant High School/Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School. For more information, including the many types of plastic accepted, go to Jaffrey Climate Initiative on Facebook or Trex.com/recycling.
On Thursday, April 15, The Park Theatre will host a special Earth Day program on Monadnock Tonight! featuring Department of Public Works Superintendent Todd Croteau speaking on the variety of measures taken by the department to reduce landfill and address other environmental challenges.
This year’s Earth Day speaker is Marc Morgan, former State Recycling Director and current Solid Waste Manager for the City of Lebanon. Morgan oversees operations, including food-scrap composting, in 23 towns. He will show how to compost, keeping large quantities of food waste out of landfills and turning it into high-quality soil. The talk will be featured in a livestream on Tuesdays April 20, 7 p.m. To sign up, go to Jaffrey.recdesk.com and click on special events.
For more information, email Jaffrey Climate Initiative at JaffreyClimate@gmail.com.