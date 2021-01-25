The Monadnock Conservancy is partnering with Kroka, a nonprofit wilderness expedition school based in Marlow, to protect two parcels of land. The larger tract, 90 acres, is behind Kroka’s headquarters on Route 123.
The land has several trails open to the public for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. A parking lot is available at the trailhead on the south side of Route 123 at the west end of the property.
The land is primarily wooded and is dominated by spruce, balsam fir, hemlock, and white pine. In addition to the woodlands, the larger property has about 6 acres in farm fields as well as a beaver pond and a stream that flow into Grassy Brook, a headwater of the Ashuelot River. One highlight of the property is Porcupine Cliffs, a 40- to 50-foot granite outcropping.
A smaller, 16-acre property set to be protected is farmland on Route 123 in Alstead. Kroka staff live in the house there and use the remaining land for agriculture; they have vegetable gardens and grow hay on the lower fields for the school’s livestock.