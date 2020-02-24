The third annual Norway Pond Symposium will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock.
The day of talks highlights recent research and plans for future study on the ecology of Norway Pond in Hancock.
Topics will include what was learned from the first season of cyanobacteria monitoring in 2019, how pond sediments can help people understand the pond’s evolving ecosystem and historic past, and what is being learned about the glacial formation of the pond and surrounding terrain 14,500 years ago. The Harris Center will also share plans for a Norway Pond BioBlitz slated for the summer.
Snow date is March 7. Bring a bag lunch. For more information and to RSVP, contact Tom Shevenell at tcshevenell@gmail.com or visit harriscenter.org.