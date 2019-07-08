The all-volunteer Black River Action Team (B.R.A.T.) is hosting a two-day nature exploration extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, in Springfield, Vt.
Community grant funds from the Claremont Savings Bank and Mascoma Bank will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the 2nd Annual Black River BioBlitz, allowing participants of all ages to join the free, family-friendly event.
It features hands-on displays, expert-led walks, and participants will get to view all manner of flora and fauna, from trees to turtles, dragonflies to ducks, and ferns to flowers, according to a news release from the team, a grassroots organization providing education and resources to help discover, enjoy and care for the Black River.
There will even be a nocturnal session featuring owls presented by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, and moths by the VT Entomological Society. Observations of all organisms can be shared with the project page at iNaturalist, to help BRAT build on a natural resources inventory of the watershed.
More information about BioBlitz can be found at www.BlackRiverActionTeam.org