The Rindge Woman’s Club and the Rindge Chamber Commerce are making changes to Earth Day Roadside Trash pick-up this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will not distribute blue bags this year or hold the blue bag drop off at the Rindge Transfer Station on April 25.
However, both organizations encourage all residents of Rindge to take a plastic grocery store bag on walks and pick up roadside trash while wearing gloves. Those bags can be put in the regular trash dumpster at the Rindge Transfer Station.
Information: rindgewomansclub@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.