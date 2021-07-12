The Rindge Conservation Commission will host a “Dog Days of Summer” hike at Tetreault Park on Sunday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Canine companions are welcome on the 1½-hour hike starting from the parking area on Rand Road in Rindge. The hike is open to everyone.
The hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s annual hike and paddle series that highlights the trails, forests and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
Dogs participating in the hike must be on leash, under the owner’s control at all times and wearing a current Rindge dog tag or rabies tag. Bring a supply of bags to remove pet waste from the trails.
The next two hikes in the series are Converse Meadow on Aug. 22 (includes a paddle tour) and Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest on Sept. 19. All of the events are free and held rain or shine.
For more information or directions, email the Rindge Conservation Commission at rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us.