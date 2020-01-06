The Rindge Conservation Commission will offer an opportunity to howl at the Wolf Moon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Tetreault Park. The group will lead a hike starting at the parking area on Rand Road about a half mile west of Route 202.
Native Americans named the first full moon of the year the Wolf Moon after the howling hungry wolves of winter. Gray wolves, once a native wildlife species in the Monadnock Region, no longer roam the area.
The free, one-hour winter hike will follow well-defined trails and be led by an experienced Conservation Commission member. Participants should wear warm hiking boots, gloves or mittens, hat and layers of clothing. If snow is on the ground, snow shoes or cross country skis are optional. Cleats or boots with good traction are advisable under icy conditions.
In case of inclement conditions, check the Town of Rindge web-site: www.rindgenh.org. If roads are not safe the Conservation Commission will post a cancellation notice and new date for the moonlight hike.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us