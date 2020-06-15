The Rindge Conservation Commission plans to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, by leading a public exploration through the Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex.
The family-friendly one-hour hike will follow a well-defined path with views of the marsh, open water and shady groves. The hike begins at 1 p.m. from the parking area on County Road (east off Route 202 about 1.5 miles north of Route 119). The hike is open to everyone.
The Father’s Day hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Summer Hike and Paddle Series that highlights the trails, forests and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
The next three hikes in the series are July 19 at Tetreault Park, Aug. 16 at Converse Meadow (includes a paddle tour) and Sept. 20 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest. All of the events are free of charge and held rain or shine.
When participating in outdoor activities, please protect yourself with sunscreen and bug spray, and bring a bottle of water. During the COVID-19 epidemic the Rindge Conservation Commission recommends extra precautions to safeguard everyone’s health. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home. Attendees are asked to keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from other people and to bring a face-covering to wear when social distancing may be difficult. Attendees will be split into groups of no more than 10 people, consistent with State of New Hampshire guidance.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us.