The Rindge Conservation Commission is set to host a “Dog Days of Summer” hike on Sunday, July 19, by exploring Tetreault Park with four-legged friends and their human companions.
The family- and dog-friendly one-hour hike will follow well-defined trails through forest and meadow. The hike begins at 1 p.m. from the parking area on Rand Road (west off Route 202 about 1.2 miles). The hike is open to everyone, not just dog owners.
The Dog Days of Summer hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Summer Hike and Paddle Series that highlights the trails, forests and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
The next two hikes in the series are Aug. 16 at Converse Meadow (includes a paddle tour) and Sept. 20 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest. All of the events are free and held rain or shine.
All dogs participating in the hike must be on leash, under the owner’s control at all times and wearing a current Rindge dog tag or rabies tag. Bring a supply of bags to remove pet waste from the trails, as well as sunscreen, bug spray and water. Attendees are also asked to practice social distancing.
The Rindge Conservation Commission actively monitors and protects wetlands, lakeshores, watersheds and other natural resources within the Town of Rindge. Hikes, work days and events are held regularly to involve and educate the public about conservation areas and benefits of preserving land for the future. Town-owned conservation lands are open to the public for outdoor recreation.
For information, email the Rindge Conservation Commission at rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us