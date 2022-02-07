Program to delve into love life of animals Feb 7, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harris Center naturalists Phil Brown, Jenna Spear, Susie Spikol and Brett Amy Thelen will discuss animal courtship on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene.In the program, called “Love, Sex, & Wow in the Animal World,” the speakers will tell stories about some of the unusual ways some animals court and mate. The event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and Nova Arts. Nova Arts is at 48 Emerald St. in Keene.Space is limited, and registration is encouraged. To register, go to https://harriscenter.org/events/ to fill out an online form. For information, contact Susie Spikol at 603-525-3394 or spikol@harriscenter.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Animal Susie Spikol Jenna Spear Zoology Nova Arts Courtship Brett Amy Thelen Phil Brown Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireFormer Cobblestone bartender honored as 'Granite Stater of the Month' for fundraiserKeene extends mask mandate, to hold off on enforcementNo penalties yet for non-masking, with Keene set to weigh mandate extensionKeene Snow and Ice Festival set to return SaturdayCharlestown woman hoping to rebuild after fire destroys her homeHundred Nights acquires new shelter site on Water Street in KeeneBill before NH House would ban mask mandates, like Keene'sJaffrey man dies after apparent medical issue while drivingSusan A. O'Malley Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.