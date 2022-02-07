Harris Center naturalists Phil Brown, Jenna Spear, Susie Spikol and Brett Amy Thelen will discuss animal courtship on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene.

In the program, called “Love, Sex, & Wow in the Animal World,” the speakers will tell stories about some of the unusual ways some animals court and mate.

The event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and Nova Arts. Nova Arts is at 48 Emerald St. in Keene.

Space is limited, and registration is encouraged. To register, go to https://harriscenter.org/events/ to fill out an online form. For information, contact Susie Spikol at 603-525-3394 or spikol@harriscenter.org

Tags