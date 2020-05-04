Swift Corwin, a neighbor of Sargent Center in Hancock, has joined the board of directors of Friends of Sargent, a non-profit group that advocates for the century-old institution. The group seeks to support and promote the Sargent Center as a model of collaborative outdoor education.
Corwin has been a consulting forester in the Monadnock Region and beyond for 40 years. He has a deep love of the land and a curiosity for the dynamic landscape of New Hampshire. He has gotten to know the property by foot, on his mountain bike and on cross-country skis. He has worked with longtime steward of the camp Butch Latti. And he has worked on the trails with the staff of Nature’s Classroom, which has been running camp programs.