Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.