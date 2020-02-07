The NH Association of Conservation Districts in partnership with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and UNH Cooperative Extension, among other partners, will host a free soil health workshop for vegetable producers in Milford this March.
No-till and cover crop expert Steve Groff of Cover Crop Solutions will share his knowledge about soil health management practices for vegetable production during a day-long training on Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The training will begin in the basement meeting room of the Chappell Professional Center at 468 Route 13 South in Milford and move to Brookdale Fruit Farm in Hollis for the afternoon portion of the training.
Topics to be covered include overcoming the challenges of transitioning to a no-till system, the management of cover crop systems and practical insights that make cover crops work, weed management, and planning for the soil health success of your vegetable production. In the afternoon, the group will move to Brookdale Fruit Farm in Hollis to explore and discuss the District’s no-till vegetable transplanters. Conversation around equipment will include how to make the transplanters work for you, equipment setup and operation tips.
Registration is required at: https://notillmanagement.eventbrite.com. For questions or assistance with registration, contact the Cheshire County Conservation District at 756-2988, extension 4. Morning refreshments will be provided; bring a bag lunch.