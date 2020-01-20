UNH Cooperative Extension will offer a 12-week master gardener training in Peterborough starting in February.
The Master Gardener Program is part of a national effort to train people who are passionate about gardening so that they can become volunteers who share science-based horticultural knowledge with the public.
The training will be held at the headquarters of the Cornucopia Project each Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 27 through May 14. Weekly sessions will cover topics such as basic botany and plant physiology, soil science and ecology, entomology, plant pathology, horticultural research and various gardening techniques. In addition, trainees receive instruction in adult learning, project management and public speaking.
After completing the 12-week training, participants are expected to complete a 55-hour internship to become a master gardener. As a master gardener, a commitment of 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required annually. Volunteers fulfill that commitment in various ways such as responding to questions through the UNH Extension Education Center Infoline, providing garden-related talks to community groups or working on educational gardens in schools, nature centers, museums, community gardens, health care facilities and more.
Participants must submit an application and be interviewed before being accepted into the program. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the program is full. Space is limited. To apply, visit: https://extension.unh.edu/tags/become-master-gardener. A $300 fee will be charged to all accepted participants. Scholarships are available.
For questions, contact UNH Extension Master Gardener Coordinator, Ruth Smith at ruth.smith@unh.edu.