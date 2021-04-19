The NH Beekeeper association is continuing its NH-is-Blooming citizen science project in 2021 in an effort to understand the availability of pollen and nectar for local pollinators.
The association seeks volunteers to help look for and record observations of three to five different flowers each month. The information on target flowers will be emailed each month along with an observation sheet to record any sightings.
Volunteers don’t have to be beekeepers.
For more information, go to https://www.nh-is-blooming.com or email nh.is.blooming@gmail.com