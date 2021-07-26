The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau has acquired six surplus vehicles from the Federal Excess Personal Property Program that will be loaned to local fire departments to assist with wildland firefighting efforts.
FEPP makes former Department of Defense-owned property available for loan to state foresters at no cost; the vehicles then may be loaned to rural and wildland fire protection programs.
N.H. Forest Protection acquired three 5-ton and three 2.5-ton Stewart-Stevenson vehicles that can be retrofitted to hold 1,000-gallon tanks of water and 500-gallon tanks of water, respectively. Typically, vehicles used by local fire departments are limited to 100- or 250-gallon capacities.
In addition to increased payload, the Stewart-Stevenson vehicles are able to travel over challenging terrain that consumer-grade vehicles cannot, making them ideal for fighting wildfires in remote areas.
“Being able to facilitate getting these vehicles to New Hampshire and to then loan them to communities that can use their extra capacity will go a long way toward helping reduce potential wildfire damage in our state,” said N.H. Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steven Sherman. “The cost to purchase them would total more than $1 million, so having them as part of New Hampshire’s wildfire fighting toolkit isn’t just good practice, it’s also a win from a fiscal standpoint.”
Bartlett, Loudon and Temple will be loaned the 2.5 ton vehicles. Londonderry and Pembroke and will be loaned the five-ton vehicles, with an additional five-ton vehicle yet to be assigned.
The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands, which protects and promotes the value provided by trees, forests and natural communities. Information: nh.gov/nhdfl or 271-2214.