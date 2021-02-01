New Hampshire Conservation Districts are celebrating their 75th year of conservation in 2021. Conservation Districts were established in the state in 1946, except for the Cheshire County Conservation District, which was established in 1945.
To celebrate the milestone, all 10 districts, in partnership with the N.H. Association of Conservation Districts, will spend 2021 looking back on conservation successes throughout the years. A number of activities for Granite Staters to participate in are planned throughout the year:
Flashback Fridays: Every Friday in 2021, conservation districts across the state will participate in a coordinated sharing of historic conservation photos, stories and lessons of the past 75 years. Visit www.cheshireconservation.org to see what’s going on in Cheshire County. For a full listing of NH Conservation District websites, go to www.nhacd.net/nh-s-county-conservation-districts-1.
Legacy Awards: Every Conservation District in New Hampshire will present an organization, farm, family, individual, family forest, business, etc. with a 75th Anniversary Legacy Award. That’s 10 awards across the state to honor those who have had a sustained commitment to and practice of conservation over time.
Podcasts: Interviews with conservation leaders from across the state will be recorded, produced and shared with the public to enjoy. For updates on podcasts and other 75th anniversary activities, go to www.nhconservationhistory.com.
The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County. For more information, contact Amanda Littleton at 756-2988, extension 4 or email amanda@cheshireconservation.org.