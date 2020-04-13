The N.H. Beekeepers Association (NHBA) is collecting data on 2019-2020 winter beehive survival and comparing it to data collected from the previous three years of the survey. This data is being used to understand why New Hampshire winter hive loss has been higher than the national average and which management practices have been helping improve survival.
The survey is open to all NH beekeepers and is not restricted to NHBA members.
The survey, which takes 5-10 minutes to complete, is available online until April 30 at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NH2020HiveSurvey.
Survey analysis and results will be available in mid-June. Results from previous surveys can be found at: https://www.nh-honeybee-health.com/winter-loss-survey-results