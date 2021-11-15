An updated trail guide is now available for the Partridge Woods trails in Nelson at nelsonincommon.org/trails.
Last year, the Nelson Trails Committee connected Hurd Hill to the Partridge Woods trail network with two new trails. Additionally, the area where the trails meet has been cleared of trees in an effort to restore wild blueberries to the site.
The Nelson Trails Committee initiated the blueberry restoration project in 2020 by clearing half an acre on the top of the hill and transplanting a few blueberry plants from the edge of the clearing to the center for better light. Last year’s transplants survived, and this fall a volunteer crew transplanted many more bushes from the adjoining woods to the clearing, according to an update at harriscenter.org.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock and Nelson Conservation Commission partnered to protect the 580-acre Partridge Woods parcel in 2016.