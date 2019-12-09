The Cheshire County Conservation District has launched a new program that will provide small grants up to $1,500 for wildlife habitat improvement projects.
The Conservation Opportunity Fund’s mission is to provide funding for owners of tracts of land smaller than 25 acres who are interested in improving the wildlife habitat on their property in Cheshire County.
There is $3,000 available in the 2020 funding cycle. Awards no greater than $1,500 will be considered. Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses, farmers, and/or forestland owners.
Types of projects eligible to receive funding from the Conservation Opportunity Fund include:
Installation of native pollinator habitat
Installation of rain gardens
Creation/maintenance of early successional habitat
Creation of vegetated buffers on surface waters (e.g. lakes, streams, etc.)
Conversion of lawns and/or fields to native plant gardens
Request for proposals and application forms are available at www.cheshireconservation.org/conservation-opportunity-fund.
Completed applications are due by March 1 and can be submitted digitally or by hard copy in the mail. Applications must be postmarked or received by email by the due date. Proposals can be mailed to Conservation Opportunity Fund, Cheshire County Conservation District, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608 or emailed to amanda@cheshireconservation.org. Successful grant applicants will be notified of award by mid-April.