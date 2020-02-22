After announcing in July that it was looking to raise $3.6 million to purchase and conserve an expansive piece of land on the eastern side of Surry Mountain, The Nature Conservancy says it’s ready to proceed.
According to Mark Zankel, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire, $3.5 million has been raised to date via a combination of public grants and private contributions. He said that represents about 95 percent of the overall goal and is enough to begin the acquisition process.
“We’re close enough to the goal that we have decided to move forward with the project,” Zankel said. “We anticipate completing the purchase in late spring.”
He added that the conservancy plans to host an event to celebrate the establishment of the new preserve in the summer or fall.
The 1,400-acre property, which is mostly in Gilsum but extends into Surry, has been privately owned by the Casagrande Family Trust for decades. The conservancy had previously been in touch with the beneficiaries of the trust to see if they would be interested in selling. In the fall of 2018, the conservancy got the news it had been hoping for.
In February 2019, the two parties reached an agreement that gave the conservancy until the end of December to secure the required funding. However, when that deadline came, the conservancy still had a bit more to raise, so the deadline was extended to give the organization an extra month.
Though the conservancy has enough to move ahead with the purchase, Zankel said it could still use a bit more help to close the final $100,000 funding gap.
“A few more gifts to help get across the finish line,” he said. “People have been great about stepping forward.”
The vast majority of the $3.6 million will cover the actual purchase of the land, Zankel said. The remaining portion will pay for additional costs, such as having the land surveyed and appraised.
This particular piece of land has been “high on the radar of the conservancy” for a number of years, according to Zankel. He explained that the property has many assets that are each worth conserving in their own right, such as its ecological and recreational resources and value as open space.
He also said the land is home to a number of animal species, from bears and bobcats to migratory birds. And in an area where much of the forest has been used to harvest timber, the number of mature trees on this piece of property is a rarity.
“It’s a remarkably old forest,” Zankel said. “A lot of the forests in New Hampshire have been managed for timber production. It’s not often you find a property with this much mature timber.”
Once the conservation project is complete, Zankel said, it will link together 50,000 acres of conservation land across southwestern New Hampshire. The Gilsum/Surry project will tie the Keene area into that network of conserved land, Zankel said.
The land will be open for activities like hunting, fishing and hiking, Zankel said last month.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the project can do so by contacting Susie Hackler, director of philanthropy for The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire, at 224-5853.