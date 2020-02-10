Forester, naturalist, tracker and author Lynn Levine will lead a mammal tracking workshop Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole.
Levine will teach participants to think like the animals they are tracking and connect with the forested landscape. As the group searches the landscape for animal tracks, Levine will stop at times to give tips on how to identify some native trees in winter.
The workshop will begin with a short indoor presentation and a chance to examine Levine’s collection of scat and fur.
Participants should dress for standing in the cold, and bring snowshoes and ice cleats if possible. Trail conditions can be unpredictable.
The cost of the workshop is $25 per adult, which includes a copy of Levine’s book “Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life-size Pocket Guide.”
Space is limited to 18. Registration is required, visit the Eventbrite page at tinyurl.com/u4s2zxs or call Michael at 756-4179.