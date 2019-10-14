Steve Farrar of Amherst returns to the Keene area for a presentation on National Parks on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Huntress Hall at the Keene Public Library.
This presentation will cover the “National Parks of the East Coast,” including Acadia National Park in Maine, Shenandoah National park in Virginia, Smoky Mountains National Park in Kentucky and North Carolina, Congaree in South Carolina, Biscayne National Park in Florida and Dry Tortugas in Key West. The presentation is free and open to the community.
Farrar has made it his mission to travel to and learn about as many National Parks as possible.
The presentation is offered by Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center. Members of Cheshire Village at Home and the Keene Senior Center may call 903-9680 for rides.