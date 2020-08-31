The Monadnock Region Birding Cup, modeled on New Jersey’s famed World Series of Birding, is set for Saturday, Sept. 12. Teams will fan out across the region to tally as many bird species as possible from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, which is sponsored by the Antioch Bird Club, is intended to foster appreciation for the region’s rich bird life and to raise funds for ornithological research grants. This year, the competition will be virtual, with species checklists submitted via email.
For more information or to register a team, go to monadnockregionbirdingcup.com.