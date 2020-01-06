The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free workshop called “Reducing the Environmental Cost of Food Waste” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
The U.S. pays an estimated $218 billion each year to grow food that is never eaten. Worldwide, total edible food waste reaches at an estimated annual volume of 1.3 billion tons. Most of this food waste ends up in landfills and is one of the largest sources of Green House Gas emissions. In this class, attendees will take a look at what they can do to personally reduce food waste and the opportunities for turning that “waste” into a sustainable community resource.
The class will be led by Cynthia Knipe of What Nourishes You and Albert Diemand of Elm City Compost Initiative.
This event is free, but registration is required: Visit monadnockfood.coop/event/food-waste/ or call 283-5401.