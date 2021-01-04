Coinciding with the N.H. Free Ice Fishing Day on Saturday, Jan. 16, Monadnock Conservancy will host a socially distanced instruction and gear demonstration at Cunningham Pond Conservation Area in Peterborough from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event is intended to help people who are new to ice fishing or do not have the equipment. This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, contact Rick Brackett at 357-0600, extension 105, or Rick@MonadnockConservancy.org. Those who register will be contacted with directions on where to park, COVID-19 protocols, and last-minute notices about weather and ice conditions.
The Cunningham Pond Conservation Area, a 99-acre property opened this year, features a new 1½-mile trail network, a large open field and woods that offer key wildlife habitat, and frontage on the pond. A parking lot for three to four cars and a trail kiosk is on Cunningham Pond Road near the intersection with East Mountain Road.
This event is held in partnership with the New England chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Peterborough Recreation Department.
Information: www.monadnockconservancy.org/