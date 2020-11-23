The Monadnock Conservancy recently completed work at its Chamberlain Conservation Area in Fitzwilliam.
“This is a great place for families to visit,” said Anne McBride, the Monadnock Conservancy’s land protection director. “It’s the only place on Sip Pond where public access is welcome, and it’s all flat walking.”
The conservancy added a new parking area, access to the Cheshire Rail Trail, and the Sip Pond Peninsula Trail, which ends at a scenic spot for fishing, birdwatching and enjoying the views.
Outdoor enthusiasts can easily walk, roll or ride to the heart of the conservation area. “The width of the trail and the smooth, stone dust surface make it approachable for everyone,” said Rick Brackett, land manager for the Conservancy. Improvements to the rail trail, done in partnership with the state, which owns the rail bed and the peninsula spur, gives pedestrians, wheelchairs, strollers and bikes a place to go that is nearly 1.5 miles round-trip.
A half mile of stream flows through the conservation area. The site also features a cranberry bog and lots of wild blueberry bushes, making it a great habitat for flycatchers, migratory warblers and waterfowl, frogs and turtles.