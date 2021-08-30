SWANZEY — The Swanzey Board of Selectmen will host a public informational session Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5:45 p.m., to discuss the seasonal water lowering of Wilson Pond and Swanzey Lake.
The town typically raises the water level of these bodies of water in the spring and lowers the water level in the fall. The town would like to inform the public about the water levels to anticipate throughout the year and to gather public input regarding possible changes to the schedule.
The public is encouraged to attend, either in person at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St., Swanzey, or virtually over Zoom.
To do the latter, go to www.zoom.us, using the Zoom app on a cellphone, or on a landline calling 1 929 205 6099 and entering Meeting ID 235 370 4380# or using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2353704380