Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC), Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) and Ashuelot River Local Advisory Committee (ARLAC) will host a Clean Water Café and screening of CRC’s short film “Source to Sea Journey.”
The Clean Water Café will be held Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County Hall Building on 12 Court St., Keene.
The screening is intended to spark a conversation about clean water, the health of local waterways and local legislation impacting rivers.
The film follows CRC Executive Director Andy Fisk and his wife, Karen, as they travel the length of the Connecticut River, following the journey made by CRC’s leaders in 1959. It documents all the progress made for rivers and highlights the important work still to be done.
Registration: https://clean-water-cafe-nh.eventbrite.com.