We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Three local 4th-graders earned top marks at the N.H. 4th Grade State Water Science Fair, which was held May 3-6. Ava Laffond and Julia Clark of Gilsum earned first place in the science fair for their project “The Water Cycle;” Dominic Heath of Keene earned second place for his project, “Pollution on the Ashuelot River.”
During the fair, students explored a wide variety of topics, including erosion, ocean salinity, water science and water/energy conservation solutions to address climate change. Despite COVID-19 limitations, students from eight schools from the following communities participated in this annual event: Gilsum, Hampstead, Harrisville, Keene, Dover and Manchester. Students presented their science projects to panels of judges virtually.
Additionally, 161 classroom and home-schooled 3rd- through 5th-grade students composed and submitted poems for the fourth annual Water Poetry Contest. Poems focused on the theme “Water and Me.”