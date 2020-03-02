The Keene State College Eco Reps, a group of student employees of the Sustainability Office who help out with an array of environmental projects, will host a movie night on Tuesday, March 10, at the college.
The group will screen “The Plastic Problem” in the Drenan Auditorium on the third floor of Parker Hall. In “The Plastic Problem,” Amna Nawaz and her PBS NewsHour colleagues examine the ubiquitous material and how it impacts the world along with what is being done to mitigate its use.
A post-movie panel will be held with Keene community members, business owners and Cary Gaunt, the director of campus sustainability at Keene State College.