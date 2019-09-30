John H. Cushman Jr., former New York Times reporter and editor, will speak about climate change at the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m.
Cushman is the author of the book "Keystone and Beyond: Tar Sands and the National Interest in the Era of Climate Change," which traces the history of the pipeline saga and its relation to global warming. He played a large part in the journal InsideClimate News' 2015 investigative series on Exxon’s knowledge and coverup of climate change and the risks posed by fossil fuel emissions. The series was a finalist in the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.
Cushman was a journalist in Washington, D.C., for 35 years. During 27 of those years, he wrote for the New York Times about energy, the environment, industry and military affairs, also covering financial and transportation beats, and editing articles across the full spectrum of national and international policy. He was also the president of the National Press Club in 2000. He recently retired from InsideClimate News but continues to write and play an active role in the fight against climate change.
This event is free and open to the public. The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible. Information: 802-463-4270, programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or rockinghamlibrary.org.