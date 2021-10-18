Meade Cadot, naturalist emeritus at the Harris Center for Conservation Education, will lead a relaxed morning of birding on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Beginning birders are welcome to watch bird feeders from the front deck of the center.
Those who attend should bring binoculars or contact the Harris Center ahead of time to borrow a pair. The deck is wheelchair-accessible. Visitors may stay for the whole time or drop by.
Space is limited and registration is required at harriscenter.org.
The outing is being offered in conjunction with Birdability Week, a nationwide celebration of inclusivity and accessibility in the birding community.