The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is offering a field-based course on bird migration with bird enthusiast Stephen Lamonde.
Every spring, millions of birds pass through the Monadnock Region on their northward migration. From waterfowl to warblers and everything in between, Lamonde will discuss the evolution of bird migration, how to identify returning migrants, and how birds prepare for the breeding season.
This course will meet for weekly socially distant birding walks at protected field sites throughout southwest New Hampshire on Mondays, March 29 through April 19, from 8 to 9 a.m.
Lamonde is an adjunct faculty member at Antioch University New England, where he teaches graduate courses in geographic information systems and manages the Antioch Spatial Analysis Lab. In addition to teaching and conducting wildlife research, Lamonde coordinates sections of the Keene and Brattleboro Christmas Bird Counts.
Participants will be expected to follow the Harris Center’s COVID-19 outing guidelines.
The cost is $40 for Harris Center supporters and $60 for all others. Space is limited to eight participants, and registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Miles Stahmann at 525-3394 or stahmann@harriscenter.org.