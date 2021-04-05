Harris Center Science Director and vernal pool enthusiast Brett Amy Thelen will lead a vernal pool hike at the Horatio Colony Preserve in Keene on Wednesday, April 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Every spring, small depressions in the forest floor come alive, filling with rain, melting snow, and, eventually, salamander and frog eggs. By summer’s end, many of these vernal pools will dry out, revealing little trace of the life they contained in April.
The hike involves a moderately strenuous, 1.2-mile roundtrip climb to a hilltop vernal pool at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve, where the group will explore a pool.
Exact location will be provided upon registration; COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Space is limited, and registration is required at https://harriscenter.org. For more information, contact Brett Amy Thelen at thelen@harriscenter.org.