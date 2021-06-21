Join Jeremy Wilson and Brett Amy Thelen of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead a leisurely paddle on Robb Reservoir in Stoddard on Friday, July 9, from 1-3 p.m.
The group will look for eagles, turtles, herons and more while talking about the human and conservation history of the 1,750-acre reservation, which was once home to hayfields, mills and a glass factory. Bring a canoe or kayak, paddles, binoculars, and a personal flotation device for each person.
Meeting location will be provided upon registration. To register, go to harriscenter.org.