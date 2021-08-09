Brett Amy Thelen and Jeremy Wilson of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead an easy 3-mile round-trip walk along the Jaquith rail trail in Hancock in Harrisville on Friday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Once the site of the Manchester & Keene rail line, the trail passes near the banks of Jaquith Brook, visible from a historic steel truss bridge above. The group will look for any wildflowers that happen to be in bloom, such as the bright-red cardinal flower.
The trail is mostly flat, but wood chips and buried railroad ties make for uneven footing in several spots along the trail.
The exact meeting location will be provided upon registration. Space is limited, and registration is required at https://harriscenter.org/events.
Information: 358-2065 or thelen@harriscenter.org.