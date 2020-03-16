The public is invited to join Eric Masterson, land program manager at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, as he heads to the Brown Easement in Hancock to clean and repair 30 bluebird houses. The workday is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Harris Center was involved in the protection of this property, so any birds seen or heard will be documented.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a hammer and meet at 9 a.m. at the Harris Center, 83 King’s Highway, Hancock, to carpool to the site.
For more information, contact Masterson at 525-3394 or masterson@harriscenter.org.