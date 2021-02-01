Naturalist John Benjamin of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to host a three-part online course on fungi diversity in New Hampshire.
Benjamin will teach how to recognize common mushroom species and discuss the critical ecological roles played by fungi. He will also explore symbiotic relationships between fungi and other species, discuss the basics of foraging, and identify mushroom photos sent in by participants.
The class will meet on Fridays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.
The cost to join is $20 for Harris Center supporters and $30 for all others.
For more information or to register, contact Miles Stahmann at 525-3394 or stahmann@harriscenter.org.