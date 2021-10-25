Phil Brown and Susie Spikol will lead an online program on the life and folklore of crows and ravens on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Brown is the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory coordinator and an avid bird watcher; Spikol is a naturalist with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.
They will blend natural history and mythology to impart appreciation for the highly intelligent birds just in time for Halloween.
For login details, go to https://harriscenter.org/events. The event will not be recorded.