The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to host an online program called “Woolly Mammoths: Long-Lost Elephants of New England” on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Harris Center naturalist and woolly mammoth lover Susie Spikol will discuss the ancient relatives of modern-day elephants. She will teach how to tell a mammoth from a mastodon and look into how the massive mammals went extinct.
For log-in details, register at harriscenter.org.
The event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and the Olivia Rodham Memorial Library in Nelson.