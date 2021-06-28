Two ecologists from the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead a survey of monarch eggs and caterpillars in Peterborough on Tuesday, July 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The morning of community science at a Harris Center-conserved milkweed patch, led by Brett Amy Thelen and Karen Seaver, is offered in partnership with the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project, an annual research effort aimed at understanding and protecting monarch butterflies throughout North America. No experience is necessary to join, but attendees are advised to prepare for sun, ticks and other biting insects.
Exact location will be provided upon registration. Space is limited, and registration is required at https://harriscenter.org.